Co Kildare road closure later this month until end of July

Kildare County Council will be closing a road between Maynooth and Kilcock later this month.

The M4 westbound between Junction 7 (Maynooth) and Junction 8 (Kilcock) will be closed, from Monday, June 29, until Friday, July 24, between 9pm and 6.30am, weekdays, and between 9pm and 8am on a Saturday, and 9pm to 6.30am on a Sunday.



The closure is required to facilitate the resurfacing of the pavement.

The M4 diversion route is as follows:

Divert from the M4 at Junction 7 (Maynooth), take the fourth exit from the roundabout onto the R406. Proceed along the R406 for approximately 2km. At the traffic lights take a left turn onto the R148 and continue straight for approximately 100metres. At the traffic lights, take a right turn. Continue straight for 200metres and at the next set of traffic lights, take a left turn. Continue straight for approximately 5.5km and at the next set of traffic lights, take a left turn onto the R125. At the next roundabout, take the second exit from the roundabout and remain on the R125. At the next roundabout, take the second exit from the roundabout onto the R407. Traffic to take the first exit from the roundabout joining the M4 Motorway using the westbound merge slip ramp.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access will be maintained at all times.