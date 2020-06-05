"Should be ashamed of themselves' - Councillor hits out at illegal dumpers during Covid-19 lockdown

A councillor has labelled the high level of fly-tipping during the Covid-19 restrictions as 'horrendous'.

Cllr Brendan Weld, who represents the Clane and Maynooth municipal district, said that the perpetrators 'should be ashamed of themselves'.

The politician was speaking during the first council meeting of any kind in the Council Chamber in Aras Chill Dara in Naas since restrictions began in March.

Condemning the illegal dumping around his base in Donadea and Prosperous, he added: "Throwing any kind of litter in the countryside is a slap in the face to the tireless community volunteers such as the Tidy Towns who put so much time and effort in to keeping everywhere looking beautiful."

He added: "There was 30 and 40 and 50 bags of rubbish overall thrown in ditches and back roads. The offenders should be ashamed of themselves.

"It's the taxpayers like you and me that pick up the bill for cleaning it up when the Council has to go out."

Cllr Weld also thanked the Environment Section of the Council for their dedication to cleaning up the rubbish over the past three months.