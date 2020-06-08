Gardaí issue parking fines to 45 motorists on road to scenic walk

Gardaí yesterday issued fines to 45 vehicles parked illegally on a road to a scenic amenity of the Hellfire Club area in Dublin.

The Roads Policing Unit in Terenure were patrolling Killakee Road, Rathfarnham when they came across the cars.

Gardaí said: "Cars were parked illegally and blocking a very busy road and were reducing traffic to one lane.

"They were preventing access for the fire brigade and ambulance services.

"45 Fixed Charge Notices in total issued for dangerous parking."