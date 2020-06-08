28 playgrounds to re-open across Kildare from tomorrow with strict guidelines

Kildare County Council has announced that it is reopening playgrounds from tomorrow Tuesday 9 June.

The following rules will apply to the use of the facilities

Children using this Playground are to be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

Parents or Guardians are required:

1. To bring their own hand sanitiser for the cleaning of their children’s hands before, at regular intervals during and after use of the playground equipment.

In the absence of such sanitation parents or guardians are requested to refrain from allowing their children use of the equipment.

2. To ensure physical distancing between children.

3. To advise children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth.

4. To ensure children under your care have regard to the safe use of equipment and to

the safety of others at all times.

5. To adhere to the most up to date health advice.

There are 28 playgrounds to be reopened so it may not be possible that all playgrounds will be open by tomorrow morning Tuesday 9 June.

Please be patient with us over the next couple of days as we reopen the playgrounds.

We will update our social media with the locations as they open.