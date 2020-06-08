Winner! Dublin woman wins €400k Maynooth home in GAA draw

A Maynooth house which was offered as the top prize in a GAA draw has been won by a Dublin woman.

Lucky Jessica O’Callaghan was announced today as the winner of the three-bedroom, semi-detached home worth over €400,000.

Jessica's name was picked from thousands of people who each bought a €100 ticket.

All proceeds from the fundraising draw will go to the building and development of the Faythe Harriers GAA Club in Co Wexford.

The house is situated in the Carton Wood development, located on the Dublin Road.

The property has a floor area of 117.4 square metres and solar roof panels.

A fitted kitchen includes a stainless steel extractor hood, ceramic hob, oven. microwave, integrated fridge/freezer and integrated dishwasher.

There is high quality flooring in the hallway, kitchen and utility room.

There are also fitted wardrobes in the master bedroom.