Kildare County Council considering playing fields at new housing development

Kildare County Council are considering locating community playing fields at Ardrew , Athy as part of new housing development on the site.



Receiving confirmation from the Chief Executive Officer of Kildare County Council, Mr Peter Carey , in his monthly report for May, which stated “Confirmation that Ardrew site included in PPP Bundle 3. Design brief for 50-60 units submitted to DCC as lead Authority for Bundle 3 for procurement of design team”, Senator Mark Wall has confirmed with officials of the Council that lands adjacent and part of this proposed development have also been submitted for consideration as Community playing pitches.



Senator Wall said “ This is exciting news for the many clubs in the town that are struggling with securing pitch time as thankfully all our great sports clubs continue to expand and attract new members. I have been working on this important matter over the last number of years and we now have an opportunity to develop Community playing pitches that must not be lost. When you consider a club like Athy Camogie had over 200 players, playing camogie in 2019, without having their own pitch, you can understand how urgent this project is. Without the generosity of other clubs in the town , Athy Camogie would simply not be able to function and over 200 girls and woman would not have this sporting outlet. I will continue to work along with the Cllrs in the District , the Council and indeed the Department on making this a reality. The new road, due to open in 2022, runs alongside this site and with the inclusion of 3.4 Km of publicly lit walk ways and cycle lanes this site offers a once in a lifetime opportunity for development. Athy and its many varied and great sports clubs need additional playing fields and this site fits that need and must be developed.