Warning: Don't throw disposable BBQs into bins if they're still smoking

Fire fighters were called to an incident in which smoking was billowing from a public bin.

Wicklow Fire Service discovered that a disposable BBQ was thrown into the bin near the beach in Greystones.

Fire fighters said: "Ideally we would prefer if no one used disposable BBQs.

"If they are used they must be used with care e.g. on a non flammable surface and disposed of responsibly.

"This was not the case in Greystones today where a disposable BBQ was discarded in a street bin."

Last week, emergency services attended a gorse fire in Carlow that was started by a BBQ.

Carlow Fire Services said: "While we all are enjoying this spell of good weather, please remember that there is still a red forest fire warning in place."

The gorse fire was close to a popular swimming area on the River Burrin in Carlow Town.

They added: "Any guesses as to the cause of this fire?

"Please enjoy outdoor cooking in suitable domestic barbeques from the comfort of your back garden and refrain from lighting fires in outdoor areas where there is potential for fires to get out of control....it would also be appreciated if people cleaned up after themselves too!"



