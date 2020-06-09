Curragh Racecourse back in action with Irish Guineas Festival on Friday and Saturday

The Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival takes place at The Curragh over two days 12th and 13th June and will be run behind closed doors due to Irish government protocols.

Siskin is one of 15 contenders to remain in the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas following this morning’s entry stage. The Ger Lyons trained colt will hope to give the County Meath based trainer his first Classic race success at the Curragh this Friday

Other notable entries include the Jessica Harrington trained Free Solo, Sinawann trained by Michael Halford and Rebel Tale, a first Classic runner for Tipperary based trainer Andrew Slattery. Champion trainer Aidan O’Brien has seven entries including Armory, Royal Lytham, Monarch of Egypt and Lope Y Fernandez, while Fiscal Rules and Agitare are set to represent Jim Bolger.

Comer Group International Irish St Leger winner Search for A Song is one of 16 entries in the Coolmore Magna Grecia Mooresbridge Stakes. Other notable contenders in the Group 2 contest include the Kevin Prendergast trained Madhmoon, 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner Latrobe and the much travelled Group 1 winner Magic Wand trained by Aidan O’Brien.

41 entries remain in the ultra competitive Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire, including ante favourite Patrick Sarsfield, trained Joseph O’Brien.

Crossfirehurricane, Helvic Dream, Mogul and Sunchart feature among the 17 entries in the Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Gallinule Stakes. The winner of the Group 3 contest will receive a free entry into the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Trainer Donnacha O’Brien is set to have his first runner in a Classic when Fancy Blues lines up in the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh this Saturday. She is one of twenty contenders for the Group 1 Classic following this morning’s entry stage

His brother Joseph has four entries including New York Girl, while his father Aidan who landed the race with Hermosa last year is set to be represented by a strong team including yesterday’s impressive Naas winner Elfin Queen, together with So Wonderful, Peaceful and Salsa

Jessica Harrington will be strongly represented with Albigna, Valeria Messalina and Alpine Star all likely to face the starter. Ridenza will attempt to give trainer Michael Halford his first Classic race victory, while Ger Lyons is likely to have 3 runners with Even So, Roca Roma and Soul Search.

Saturday also features a superb support programme with Champion race mare Magical is one of ten entries in the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes, while Speak in Colours, Lancaster House, and San Andreas are among the ten entries in the Group 3 Coolmore Calyx Gladness Stakes



