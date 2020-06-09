LATEST: No Covid-19 cases in Naas Hospital for first time in over two months

There were no Covid-19 cases - either confirmed or suspected - at Naas Hospital up to yesterday evening, new data has shown.

Naas is now one of ten hospitals nationwide which is currently free of the virus, according to the HSE's Daily Operations Update.

The hospital began to see admissions for Covid-19 in March and it continued until this week.

Up to Sunday night, there had been three patients suspected of having the virus but these must have been received negative test results or been discharged.

The good news for Kildare is another hospital that serves parts of the county — the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise — has just one suspected Covid-19 case up to yesterday evening.

To give some perspective on the issue, Naas Hospital had reached a peak of 17 Covid-19 positive patients on April 23 — and five of these were in ICU.

On that occasion, there were also seven patients in the hospital who were suspected of having the virus on that date.

Meanwhile, nationally, the Mater Hospital has the most Covid-19 infected patients at 30 followed by Tallaght Hospital with 14 while Beaumont and Galway both have 9.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported yesterday evening that the number of cases in Co Kildare up to midnight on Sunday was 1,423.

However Maynooth University's Professor Philip Nolan warned today that "it is possible that we might have a significant resurgence of the virus at some point in the future."

Professor Nolan also told the Dail's Covid-19 committee that he is worried that people will forget the basic hygiene, social distancing and cough and sneeze etiquette messages as as we move forward.