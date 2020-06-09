Kildare wedding venue features on Canadian TV programme

Images of Kildare and Ireland will be beamed in to the homes of some 260,000 people across Canada this evening when an episode of a reality TV programme, called Where to I Do?, airs on the CTV Life Channel.

The show follows a couple as they search for the perfect venue for the wedding of their dreams.

Filming took place here last summer and was supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

In the 30-minute episode filmed in Ireland, Canadian viewers will see the couple, Josh and Andee, search for their dream wedding venue, together with the show’s host Tommy Smythe – visiting beautiful venues, including the Cliff at Lyons.

The episode marks the first time ever that the programme showcases a destination outside of North America.

And yesterday, Tourism Ireland in Toronto hosted an online ‘watch party’ for some popular Canadian influencers – to help generate lots of exposure and ‘hype’ about Ireland in advance of the episode airing later today.

The online party included a Q&A session with the show’s host Tommy Smythe, who chatted about his time filming in Ireland.

Dana Welch, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Canada, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted that Where to I Do? chose to film in Kildare and Ireland last summer.

"This evening’s episode – which will be seen by more than 260,000 Canadians – will showcase some of Ireland’s most beautiful and romantic wedding venues. While we may not be able to travel and most weddings are on hold for now, this episode will shine a spotlight on Ireland as a romantic destination, reminding viewers that Ireland is a fantastic location for future weddings and honeymoons.”