Driver doing 172km/hr on Kildare motorway tests positive for cocaine and cannabis

Naas Garda Roads Policing Unit detected a driver traveling at 172 km/hour on the M4 motorway today.

The driver later tested positive for Cocaine and Cannabis and was arrested.

Gardaí said that court proceedings for Drug and Dangerous Driving will follow.

At the weekend, gardaí in Naas conducting a routine checkpoint stopped a driver who tested positive for driving under the influence of drugs during a roadside test.

He tested positive for traces of cocaine in his system.

The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow.

On Friday last, Naas gardaí stopped the driver of a car at Ballymore Eustace.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving and court proceedings will follow.

On Monday of this week, Naas Roads Policing detected a driver travelling at a speed of 176km/h on the M9 near Killcullen.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and will appear in court soon.