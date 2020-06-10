Kildare County Council announces hosepipe ban

Kildare County Council says a water conservation order (hosepipe ban) will be in place until midnight on Tues 21 July.

The order prohibits the use of garden hosepipes and other non-essential uses of water by domestic users and commercial premises for non-commercial activities.

Today there is delays to water supply to The Oaks, Newbridge. The supply will be disrupted until 2pm today. It is due to a burst water main.