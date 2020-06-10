Former boss of Curragh Racecourse appointed to new racing role with Qatar ruling family

Former boss of the Curragh Racecourse boss has been appointed as chief operating officer of Al Shaqab Racing which is run by a member of the ruling family of Qatar.

Paul Hensey was CEO of the Curragh Racecourse and Training Grounds for 15 years up to 2016.

He has been CEO of Rifa Mustang Europe for the past three years.

Al Shaqab is the racing and breeding operation of Sheikh Joaan’s private thoroughbred racing, breeding and Arabian operation, which has bases in Qatar, France and Britain.

Mr Hensey was succeeded at the Curragh by Derek McGrath who oversaw the multi-million euro redevelopment of the home of flat racing.

Leopardstown Racecourse CEO Pat Keogh was appointed to the top job at the venue last July.

Mr Hensey said of his new appointment: “Al Shaqab Racing is one of the foremost racing and breeding operations in the world and I am delighted to be joining the company at this exciting time in its development.

"I look forward to meeting the extended Al Shaqab team and to working with them to achieve further success for Al Shaqab Racing.”

Al Shaqab general manager Khalifa Al Attiya said: “Paul has a wealth of experience within the industry and we are looking forward to working with him as we continue to grow Al Shaqab’s racing and breeding operation worldwide.”