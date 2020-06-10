Gardaí chase disqualified driver on foot after bizarre traffic stop

The fitness of gardaí came in handy after a driver failed to stop at a checkpoint in Tipperary this week.

The driver failed to stop in a vehicle and later fled on foot as gardaí gave chase.

When the gardaí caught up with him, they discovered he was a disqualified driver.

He was arrested and his car was seized.

The man was charged to appear in court.