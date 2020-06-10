PHOTOS: Smoke still smouldering from wild fires in north Kildare

Kildare Fire Service has said that some bogs in north Kildare are still smouldering with smoke - several days after wild fires in the area.

Kildare Fire Service needed the assistance of Coillte and the Air Corps as well as local communities to extinguish the blazes.

However the sites of the fires are still producing smoke.

A Kildare Fire Service spokesperson said: "Kildare Fire Service has been dealing with a number of fires in the Donadea, Timohoe and Hortlands areas over the past weeks.

"At the moment all fires are under control.

"There are no visible flames. Some of the bogs are still smouldering and producing smoke.



"This will continue until we have a significant downpour of rain.

"We require the ongoing assistance of the community of Kildare to prevent further fires in the bogs.

"In particular we would appeal to the owners of quad bikes and scramblers not to use these on bogs as the vegetation is tinder dry and contact with a hot engine or sparks from an unprotected exhaust can have serious consequences."