North Kildare gets planning application for extension to indoor area for children

Kildare County Council have received a planning application this week for an extension to an existing play area for babies and toddlers, at an entertainment centre in Celbridge.

The applicant is Aztec Entertainment Ltd, located at Base Entertainment Centre, located at Block C, M4 Interchange Park,Celbridge,Co. Kildare.

There is an application for a single storey extension (120 sq.m) to provide storage, circulation and staff facilities, a single storey extension (75 sq.m) to the existing play area to provide dedicated soft-play area for babies and toddlers up to five years of age, a single storey entrance porch (12 sq.m) to the main entrance, a two -storey infill extension at the north eastern corner of the existing building to provide an office/meeting room (78 sq.m) at ground floor and which is linked at first floor to a new mezzanine floor within the existing building in order to provide an indoor football pitch (330 sq.m) at first floor level, an external storage area and facilities area (covered and enclosed) to the rear elevation and the relocation and re-configuration of the previously permitted car park serving Base Entertainment Centre together with an additional 19 car parking spaces to serve the additional floor area sought to be retained in this application together with all ancillary landscaping, services, lighting and internal connections to the existing building necessary to serve the development sought to be retained.