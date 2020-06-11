Co Kildare road closure tomorrow
Derrylea road closure
A Co Kildare road will be closed tomorrow.
The L70481 Derrylea will be closed for road surfacing works to be carried out.
Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted
