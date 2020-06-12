Newbridge suffers job losses with Mothercare liquidation

A very popular shop for babies and toddlers is now shut in Newbridge just as the easing of restrictions starts.

Mothercare has announced that it is gone into liquidation, leaving another significant empty space in the town.

Mothercare Ireland MD Jonathan Ward said the impact of Covid-19 on the business has been unprecedented.

He said it became clear that sales are going to continue to be seriously impacted in the short term while social distancing measures are in place and in the longer term as consumer habits change.

A popular stop off for mothers to be and new mothers, it will be missed in Newbridge.

Mothercare operated 14 stores across Cork, Drogheda, Dublin, Dundalk, Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Portlaoise, Sligo and Tralee, employing 197 people.