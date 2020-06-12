Penneys Newbridge set to reopen this morning bringing excitement

The long awaited reopening of Penneys in Newbridge, and nationwide, is taking place at 10.30am.

The number of customers allowed inside at any one time will be limited and fitting rooms will be temporarily closed off, as will customer toilets and cafe and beauty concessions in store.

Extra security staff will be available to manage queues.

Changes have been made to the store layout to give more space .

Penneys have appealed to customers to have patience and adhere to the protocols in place.

Traders are hopeful that the reopening of Penneys will encourage more footfall into the town.