Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, June 12

The death has occurred of Johnson DADA MICHAEL

Roseberry Hill, Newbridge, Kildare

JOHNSON DADA MICHAEL (Roseberry Hill, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 10th June 2020 (peacefully). Sadly missed by his loving wife Vivian, his children, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchild, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Johnson Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to government guidelines on public funerals. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Christopher Smith

Aisling House, Maynooth, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin

Christopher Smith of Aisling House, Maynooth, formerly of Drimnagh, Dublin 12. June 11th 2020 (peacefully) at Mount Pleasant Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Son of the late Kathleen Smith (née Connolly). Sadly missed by his father Christopher, brothers Gerald and Robert, aunts Teresa and Martha, uncles Terry and Cyril, sister-in-law, nieces, cousins, staff and residents of Aisling House.

Due to the HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Christopher's Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately on Saturday June 13th at 12 noon in Mary Immaculate Church (Oblate's) Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

Please note that social distancing must be observed at all times.

Heaven's Special Child

A meeting was held quite far from earth

"It's time again for another birth,

Said the Angels to the Lord above,

"This special child will need much love."

"His progress may seem very slow

Accomplishments he may not show

And he'll require extra care

From the folks he will meet down there.

He may not run or laugh or play

He thoughts may seem quite far away

In many ways he won't adapt

And he will be known as handicapped.

So let's be careful where he is sent

We want his life to be content

Please Lord, find the parents who

Will do a special job for You.

They will not realize right away

The leading role they're asked to play

But with this child sent from above

Comes stronger faith and richer love.

And soon they'll know the privilege given

In caring for this gift from Heaven

Their precious charge, so meek and mild,

Is Heaven's very special child."

Enquiries to Mark Kinsella Funeral Directors: 087 2160740.

May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Daryll Devine

Highfield Estate., Newbridge, Kildare

DEVINE Daryll (Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 10th June 2020 (peacefully). Predeceased by his brother Seán, his grandmother Nancy Hughes, his grandfather Patrick Devine. Sadly missed by his loving mother Emer, his father Patrick, brother Aaron, sister Ann Marie, his son Jayden, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Daryll Rest in Peace

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Jean Hughes

St Brigid's Road and The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by her partner Jim, sadly missed by her sister Eileen, brothers Bernard and William and their partners, sister-in-law Eilish, uncles Ben, Seamus and Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Jean Rest in Peace.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. You can take part in Jean's Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00am via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Moore

Tully West, Kildare Town, Kildare

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Sadie. Much loved brother of Bridie, Sal, Martin, Michael, Mary, John, Richard, Trish, Carmel, Noline and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Brigid's Parish Church webcam on Saturday, 13th June, at 11am. In accordance with current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place with no more than 25 people in attendance in the church. Those who wish to leave condolences can do so by the traditional manner or on the condolence book at the bottom of the page.



The death has occurred of Pauline O'Brien (née Gorman)

Gracepark, Drumcondra, Dublin / Athlone, Westmeath / Maynooth, Kildare

O’ Brien (nee Gorman), Pauline, Gracepark, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 and formerly of Athlone, Co. Westmeath, June 11th, 2020, peacefully in the excellent care of the Nurses and Staff of TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Denis. Pauline is survived by her sons John and Vivian, daughters Denise and Sinead, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Joe (Nottingham), sister-in-law Gladys, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May she Rest In peace.

A private family funeral will take place in line with current HSE and Government restrictions. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions, may leave a personal message for the family in the Condolence section below. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland or Dogs Trust Ireland.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time. If you wish to view the funeral live, please use the following link on Saturday the 13th at 10.00am, http://www.maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/



The death has occurred of Máiréad (Margaret) O'Sullivan (née Griffin)

Loughanure, Clane, Kildare / Cahirciveen, Kerry

O’Sullivan (née Griffin), Máiréad (Margaret), (Loughanure, Clane, Co Kildare and late of Church St., Caherciveen, Co. Kerry), passed away on 28th April 2020 after a sudden and short illness, at the Hospital Costa Del Sol, Spain. Predeceased by her much missed sons Terence (Terry) and Kelvin and her bothers Donal and Brendan, dearly beloved wife of Tim (Ted), and adored mother of TJ, Shaun and Arlette. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, granddaughters Katie, Vicky, Sara, Darielle, Nicolina, grandsons, Karle, David, Sean, Steven, Adam, Robert and Tim, precious great-grandsons Scott and Baby Parker, daughters in law, sisters Maura and Breda, brother Teddy, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings, are invited to leave a message below.

Máiréad's funeral mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 10am at www.claneparish.ie.