LATEST: New interactive map shows Covid-19 cases in your area

An interactive map and information panel illustrates where current Covid-19 cases are based around the country.

The Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also shows up to the minute data such as the percentage of mode of transmission.

Another interactive map by RTE provides the total and daily confirmed cases for which official data has been published.

It covers cases and deaths notified in the previous 24 hours up to 1pm that day.

Healthcare, location, age, gender and transmission statistics relate to latest available reports published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, and are a minimum of two days behind current date.

All figures are updated on a daily basis by Ordnance Survey Ireland and provided to RTÉ.

Face masks

Meanwhile Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has called for people to make a bigger effort in the wearing of face coverings in retail settings and on public transport.

Dr Holohan said he would like to see a higher level of compliance in relation to the wearing of face masks or coverings in instances where it it can be difficult to maintain social distance.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he praised the "fanastic efforts" of the Irish people in complying with the public health guidance to date, but said the message has not got through about the importance of wearing a face covering in certain settings.

He said a television and radio advertising campaign is set to get under way to highlight the importance of wearing face coverings where social distancing is difficult.

It will also advise people about the washing and ironing of masks to keep them in good condition.

There are no plans to provide them for free to the public and Dr Holohan encouraged people to make them at home.

He stressed that the masks do not offer protection on their own and cough etiquette and hand washing should also continue.

He said that from the beginning of next week the blanket ban on visitation to nursing homes will be lifted.

Dr Holohan said it was a draconian measure and public health experts were very keen to lift it as soon as possible.

Nursing homes have been advised in advance and are taking measures to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.