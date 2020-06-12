BREAKING: Newbridge Gardaí looking for car which knocked down female cyclist

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a hit and run traffic collision on Green Road, Newbridge on Tuesday 9th June 2020 at 5.30pm.

An 18 year old female cyclist was struck by a car as she turned into Rathcurragh Estate.

Gardaí said the cyclist had been cycling from Curragh Grange to Rathcurragh along the Green Road. As she approached Rathcurragh she moved towards the centre of the road and used hand signals to indicate that she was turning into Rathcurragh.

As she began to cross the centre line on the Green Road she was struck from behind by what she believes to be a grey Audi A3. She was knocked to the ground and the vehicle continued in the direction of the Curragh.

The vehicle returned a number of minutes later and enquired if the cyclist was OK, but then left the scene without giving any further details. There were 3 men in the offending vehicle.

Gardaí said the cyclist sustained a number of injuries as a result of this collision, thankfully none were serious.

Gardaí believe that the collision was witnesses by a number of people and we would like to speak to anyone who was in the Green Road area of Newbridge at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212