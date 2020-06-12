Naas former restaurant Trax gets planning for conversion

Planning has been granted by Kildare County Council to convert popular Naas restaurant Trax into four bedroom private dwelling.

It is planned to convert the former restaurant into a single bedroom, en-suite bathroom in a in a proposed new internal mezzanine floor level, the addition of two arched windows/doors to the north facing gable of the original building, the addition of new windows to the north facing gable of the original building, the addition of new windows to the north facing elevation of the existing flat roofed extension, new windows to the rear/east facing elevation of the existing flat roofed extension and new windows and doors to the south facing elevation of the existing flat roofed extension, along with a series of new heritage type roof lights over the central volume,the provision of a new chimney and the demolition of external storage and timber sheds,together with all associated site works. The premises is listed on the record of protected structures in the current County Kildare Development Plan.



