Gardaí report increasing calls to Tusla connected with rise in domestic violence calls

Since the outbreak of Covid 19 and Government lockdown restrictions, Gardaí are reporting a 25% rise in domestic abuse related calls.

There is a 10% increase in domestic violence order incidents and formal notifications to TUSLA are up 18%.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Operation Faoiseamh, a pro-active operation to support all victims of domestic related crime was launched on April 1. An increase in TUSLA notifications is consistent with the increase in Domestic abuse calls as, where children are present, it is Garda policy to notify TUSLA."