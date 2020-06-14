Handbags taken from cars at cemetery and church grounds

Kildare Gardaí are investigating two incidents when handbags were taken from cars.

On Saturday, June 6 at 1.10pm, a handbag was stolen form a vehicle in the grounds of the Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid in Kilcullen.

The car was unlocked at the time of the theft.

At 3pm on the same day, a handbag was taken from a car parked outside St Conleth's Cemetery in Newbridge.

Gardai have appealed for information from the public on these crimes.