Water levels return to normal with new Barrow weir in place near Athy

Water levels have returned to normal on the Barrow in Athy after work was carried out on a damaged weir on the Barrow Navigation waterway.

In early May, damage was caused to the secondary Weir at the Ardreigh Cut on the Barrow Navigation (between 28th and 29th locks) outside Athy.

The damage resulted in the level of the Barrow dropping by up to one metre in the area which had implications for fish stocks and the operation of the local marina.

Engineers for Waterways Ireland assessed the damage to the weir and works began soon after.

Locals said that the water level of the Barrow in the area had dropped by up to 30cm due to water escaping through the broken weir.

Fishermen had also complained that the water wasn't deep enough to maintain fish stocks or for boats to navigate safely in the area.