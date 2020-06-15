Drivers detected speeding at close to 200km/hr on the N7 and M7

Gardaí detected a car doing over twice the legal speed limit on the N7 on Saturday.

The driver was arrested and charged and a court appearance will follow.

The speed detected was 206 km per hour - over twice the official speed limit of 100 km/hr.

Naas Garda Roads Policing Unit also detected the driver of a car (pictured) travelling at a speed of 190km/h on the M7 - also on Saturdya.

The driver was arrested and will appear before the Courts soon.

Naas Gardaí also stopped and arrested a driver on suspicion of Drug Driving.

Court proceedings will follow in Naas District Court.

Gardai urged motorists to never drive under the influence.