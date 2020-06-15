Councillors to meet with Bord na Móna officials over bog fires

A delegation of councillors are making plans to meet with Bord na Móna officials to discuss the security of bogs in north west Kildare where wild fires broke out in late May.

Cllr Brendan Wyse called for a discussion around security in the area surrounding the Drehid Waste Management Facility and other peatlands under the ownership of Bord na Móna.

‘Roaming freely’

Cllr Wyse claimed that scrambler bikes were ‘roaming freely’ across some bogs in north west Kildare.

A delegation of councillors will arrange a suitable meeting venue with Bord na Móna so that social distancing guidelines can be adhered to.

It was agreed that Cllr Wyse, Cllr Brendan Weld, Cllr Darragh Fitzpatrick and Cllr Angela Feeney would form the delegation.

Cllr Wyse also requested a briefing from Bord na Móna on progress made and future plans for the rehabilitation of peatlands that are located in the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

It is estimated that up to 100 hectares of Coillte forest was destroyed resulting in damage of up to €150,000 in a wild fire in the last week of May.

Kildare Fire Service worked alongside Coillte officials, local farmers and the Air Corps which drop thousands of tonnes of water onto affected areas.

Fires had originally started on a nearby bog near Donadea.

Kildare Gardaí had previously warned users of scrambler bikes and quad vehicles that they could be prosecuted for driving across Kildare bogs.

Supt Gerry Wall said that bogs are not public amenities for public use and trespassers may be prosecuted.

Gardaí believe that recent fires on bogs in north west Kildare were caused by heat and sparks from exhausts of scrambler bikes and quad vehicles.