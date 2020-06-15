It's a tough job but someone has to do it! Guinness team to tour pubs to check quality of pints

Guinness has unveiled the detailed measures it is taking in thousands of pubs around Ireland, in a bid to support the hospitality industry in preparation for the phased re-opening of restaurants and pubs this summer.

The Guinness Quality Team has undertaken one of the most significant quality checks in history across the country.

Speaking today, Guinness Global Head of Quality at Diageo, Stephen Kilcullen said: “Our dedicated Guinness Quality teams are on the road, calling to our licensed partners, undertaking a series of rigorous checks with the utmost care and individual attention, guaranteeing that people all over Ireland can enjoy a fresh, beautiful pint of Guinness when restaurants and pubs reopen.”

A 195-strong team of dedicated and passionate Guinness experts took to the roads in their Quality vans; famously featured in the Guinness ‘San Jose’ tv ad, and have visited over 10,000 pubs across the island of Ireland.

As part of this significant Quality undertaking, Guinness has carried out rigorous line cleaning to ensure only the best quality pint is poured, every time. This involves over 70,000 lines being meticulously managed to allow fresh and beautiful tasting beer to be served and enjoyed in pubs across Ireland.

This is facilitated by an innovative technology called ‘Surge 20X’ - a line cleaning system specifically developed by Guinness in 2016 which is designed to produce the cleanest lines possible, achieved by recirculating rapid flows of water and detergent mix during the cleaning process.

Also speaking today Oliver Loomes, Managing Director of Diageo Ireland said: “Guinness is committed to the success of restaurants and pubs across Ireland as they begin to safely reopen while adhering to government guidelines. Alongside the comprehensive quality plan to guarantee beautiful pints, we have been providing the trade with significant levels of support on all aspects relating to their evolving needs, including the establishment of a €1.5 million Guinness Fund for bar staff and communities impacted by COVID-19.”

In the coming weeks, freshly brewed Guinness will be delivered to over 10,000 publicans across Ireland, ensuring only the freshest Guinness will be served in restaurants and pubs this summer.

Guinness has also announced a partnership with Irish technology innovation company ‘anyExcuse’ to provide the licenced trade with a quick and easy way to manage table bookings, contactless table service, providing a safe and secure option for people to order and pay for food and drinks from their mobile device while seated at their table, and a click and collect function.