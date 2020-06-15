Government urges public 'Do not judge people who are not able to wear a face covering'

The Government and public health have been advising against the use of face masks for the public, to fight the spread of Covid 19.

Now they are encouraging people to use masks on public transport and places where social distancing is not possible.

However, a Government statement now says, "Do not criticise or judge people who are not able to wear a face covering."

While it is advised by the Government that children under 12 years old should not be required to wear face coverings, Stena Line says that children under the age of three and individuals with a breathing condition, illness or disability that prevents or hinders them from wearing a face covering are exempt from wearing face coverings.

There are very mixed public and medical opinions on the safety of face masks.