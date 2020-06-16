LATEST: An Bord Pleanála upholds Council's decision to refuse apartments plan including winter gardens in Clane
An Bord Pleanála has upheld Kildare County Council's decision to refuse planning permission for a €4m development on a site at Cois Abhainn near Liffey Lodge in Clane.
The properties being promoted by Maynooth-based North City Builders had a total floor area of 2,214 square metres.
The proposed development was due to consist of the demolition of existing onsite buildings, including a disused farmhouse and outbuilding.
Planned was the construction of a new residential scheme of 19 apartments.
In the plans were 16 2-bedroom units and three 3-bedroom units in three residential blocks ranging in height from three storeys to four storeys.
Upper floors would be designed with recessed terraces / winter gardens to the rear.
The designs included 19 car parking spaces in total for use by the new proposed development and 50 cycle parking spaces.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on