Job hunting? Receptionist / Dental Nurse being hired for 3 days a week

A Dental Nurse/ Receptionist required in a single handed practice in Mountmellick, Co Laois.

The position is for three days a week.

Experience is not essential as training will be provided but some Customer Service experience would be an advantage.

The position is vacant in a friendly local practice which is looking for someone with good IT and people skills, initiative and flexibility.

Email your CV including two referees to receptionistnurse@gmail.com