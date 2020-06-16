Newbridge mother behind calls for bigger playground
Calls for funding
Newbridge based, Susan Burke, mother of three children says that she does not understand why the children of Newbridge are 'being overlooked all the time.' The mother is concerned that housing is being built, but no amenities.
She is also seeking greater services for children with special needs in playgrounds.
She is hoping that funding can be secured as she says that the playground on Station Road is too small.
