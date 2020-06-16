Thundery downpours with possible lightning strikes to hit south Kildare

Weather charts are showing heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms with hail and lightning for parts of South Kildare this evening and tonight.

The west and south of the country saw intense lightning activity in recent days.

The rainfall for Kildare will break out this afternoon and evening and continue through the night.

Irish Weather Online warned of thunderstorms developing in eastern and central counties by afternoon and persisting well into the evening once formed.

The experts released a map showing parts of Kildare in an area (Orange line) at moderate risk of thunderstorms.

They said central Leinster from Dublin west into Kildare and west Wicklow, Laois and Carlow may see some of the heavier activity today.

Irish Weather Online is predicting 20-40 mm of rainfall and added that local stream flooding is possible. H