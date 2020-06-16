Naas gets 36 new houses to tackle homelessness

Kildare County Council welcomed the completion of 36 new homes in Craddockstown, Naas. The homes were delivered under the Rebuilding Ireland: Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness, which sets out the Government’s aim to deliver homes, accelerate the provision of social housing, and address the needs of homeless people and families in emergency accommodation.



Mr. Peter Carey, Chief Executive, welcomed the delivery of much needed houses to assist in meeting demand in Naas and wished the new residents good luck in their new homes. The social housing project at Craddockstown, Naas, has delivered 36 of the total 74 units, with the remaining units to be completed shortly. This project is being delivered through a Public Private Partnership model. Craddockstown is one of six sites in PPP Bundle 1, with the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government as the approving authority, Dublin City Council as sponsoring agency and lead authority, and the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) acting as financial advisor, procuring authority and project manager.



The scheme comprises a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroomed A-Rated properties that have been allocated to families and individuals on the Council’s social housing list. The scheme will be managed by Choice Services, in conjunction with Oaklee Housing an approved housing body.



Councillor Suzanne Doyle, Cathaoirleach, acknowledged the achievement by the Comhar Housing consortium team and Sisk Living as the works contractor and the extended team who worked under very challenging circumstances presented by the COVID-19 crisis to complete the first 36 units. She remarked that the provision of homes for individuals and families continues to be a high priority and would remain at the forefront of the anticipated recovery phase.