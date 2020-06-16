Kildare County Council says don't be stuck for a book

All of Kildare County Council library branches are currently operating a Contact and Collect service so don’t be stuck for a book! Give your nearest main branch a call to arrange a collection.

You can make direct contact with your nearest library to request items they have on their shelves and arrange an appointment time to collect them.

Interlibrary loans are not possible during this phase.

A full list of our library contact information is available.

Libraries in Athy, Celbridge, Kildare, Leixlip, Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge will provide this service during normal service hours from Monday.

Additional Kildare Libraries will provide the service during their normal service hours every alternate week:

Commencing 8th June - Castledermot, Monasterevin, Kilcullen and Clane

Commencing 15th June – Ballitore, Rathangan and Kilcock

It will also be possible to return library items during this phase. This means that at first, our library spaces will be restricted to library staff only and will not be accessible to the public. As the government roadmap progresses, the library sector will plan a gradual re-opening aligned to health and safety directives.

