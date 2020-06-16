There is opposition to a plan for houses and apartments plan in Kill

A residential development planned for Kill was opposed by some councillors at a Naas Municipal District meeting today.

McCourt Investments wants to build 107 houses and 60 apartments at Kill Hill and Earl’s Court.

The company has already built a number of homes in the area and this application is a strategic housing development, which means that the decision will be made by An Bord Pleanala rather than Kildare County Council.

The application was criticised by Cllr Bill Clear, who said the open space provided would nto cater adequately for children. He also said a pedestrian crossing would be required on the main road.

Cllr Fintan Brett said the application should respect the Bronze Age site in the area.

Cllr Seamie Moore claimed that a creche is needed and asked if enough car park spaces are being provided.

Another request for more play area to be provided came from Cllr Evie Sammon, who also said that the density is high.

A decision is due to be made on September 14 and the closing date for submissions about the plan is June 29.