Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, June 17

The death has occurred of Catherine (Mary) CURRY (née Rusk)

Sarto Park, Naas, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Catherine, more fondly know as Mary, died peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, after been in the wonderful care of the staff of Ofalia House, Edenderry. Predeceased by her husband Frank and daughter Frances. Catherine will be sadly missed by her loving sons Alan and Brian, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Michael, Abaigh, Millie, Ben and Ellie, her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

A Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of our Lady and St. David, Naas on Thursday at 10.00 am, followed by burial after Mass in St Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Funeral Mass live on the following link https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ Due to Covid restrictions only 25 people can enter the church but others are welcome to attend outside and at the Cemetery.

he death has occurred of Anne (Winnie) Casey (née Noone)

Garravogue, Donadea, Kildare

Casey (nee Noone), Anne (Winnie), Garravogue, Donadea, Co. Kildare, June 15th 2020, peacefully in her 95th year, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Pat, Seamus & David, daughters Mary & Ann, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Jim, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Winnie's life at a later date. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Tony CARR (Lt. Colonel Retd.)

Baroda Court, Newbridge, Kildare / Collon, Louth

CARR Tony, Lt Col. Retd, (Baroda Court, Newbridge, Co. Kildare & late of Collon, Co. Louth) - 16th June 2020 (peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne with great dignity in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the Park House Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, daughters Siobhan, Vivienne, Edel, grandchildren Catherine, James, Emily, Jack, Josh, Matthew, Sophie & Eve, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, army colleagues, relatives & friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will be held on Thursday morning at 11am at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, it will be live streamed on the Parish webcam: https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

Tony was a member of the Knights of Columbanus

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Mary Harney

Hill Crest and formerly Bishops Hill, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

Mary Harney, Hill Crest and formerly Bishops Hill, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and Brother John, sadly missed by her son Anthony and daughters Mary, Ann, Francis and Rosina,her sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, daughter-in-law Marion, sons-in-law Frankie and Paddy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Harney family would like to thank the staff at Larchfield Nursing Home and the doctors, nurses and carers at Naas General Hospital and a special thank you to Joelle Harney for all her help.

Due to current government and HSE restrictions on public gatherings Mary's funeral will be private. You may send messages of support to the family in the section marked Condolences below.

May Mary rest in peace



The death has occurred of Anne Lenehan (née Daly)

Timahoe, Donadea, Kildare

Lenehan (nee Daly), Anne, Timahoe, Donadea, Co. Kildare, June 15th 2020, peacefully at home after an illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughter Evelyn, son Martin, son-in-law John, grandchildren Danny, Rian & Aisling, great-grandchildren Logan & Keane, sisters Bernadette, Patricia & Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Anne's life at a later date. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below and can also view the funeral mass on Thursday at 3pm at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McGRATH (née McMahon)

Cregmore, Walterstown, Kilcullen, Kildare / Kells, Meath

Formerly of Mullagh, Kells, Co. Meath.

Deeply missed by her husband Brendan, children Caroline, Brendan, Theresa, Peter and Joanne, sisters Lil, Anna, Mary and Agnes as well as her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law , her twelve grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Our sincere thanks to all the staff at Connolly Memorial Hospital for the tender loving care shown to Margaret. Special thanks also to the Oncology Dept. in St. James' Hospital.

"May Margaret Rest In Peace."

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Margaret’s life at a later date. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below. For those that wish to view Margaret’s Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Thursday at 11 am on the webcam on the Two Mile House parish webcam https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/two-mile-house-webcam/



he death has occurred of Peter SYNNOTT

Oughterard, Boston Hill, Straffan, Kildare

Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary and her partner Frank, nieces Lorraine and Katie, nephew Christopher, relatives and friends.

"May Peter Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below. For those that wish to view Peter’s Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Friday at 10 am on the webcam on the Kill Parish webcam at www.killparish.ie.