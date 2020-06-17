Co Kildare people on pandemic payment being warned about scam texts

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has become aware that some members of the public have received text messages on their mobile phones from an unknown number telling them that they are entitled to the Covid-19 payment and to click on a link provided which is socialwelfareireland.

When the person clicks on the link, they are then asked to provide their Bank Account details.

The Department wishes to advise customers and the public that this text message is a scam and the link has nothing to do with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

Appeals from the Department of Social Protection state: "Please do not click on the link or reply to the text.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection wishes to make it absolutely clear that we NEVER request Bank account or other Financial institution account details from our customers by phone or on social media. Neither do we clarify or check this information over the phone.

Bank account information is only accepted as part of a written application to the Department.

The Department wants to ensure that our customers and the public are made aware of this scam activity and that they keep their bank and other financial account information safe.

Anyone who thinks they provided personal information in response to these fraudulent text messages should contact their bank immediately."



