PHOTOS: Kildare Village and Whitewater both busy as major retail centres re-open this week

The reopening of Co Kildare's commercial life continued this week and queues formed outside retail centres such as Kildare Village in Kildare town.



In Whitewater Shopping Centre, a queuing system was in place for each store to allow for social distancing.



Customers were advised to consider the weather for their trip as they may need to queue outside due to a limit on the number of customers allowed inside.



A spokesperson said on Monday: “On behalf of Whitewater Management we wish to express our utmost gratitude to our customers, partners and team members whose kindness, loyalty and support has made this day possible.

Across the town, the Penneys store was into its second week of trading and a large group of customers waited outside to enter.

Further west along the M7, there were over 20 people queuing to enter Kildare Village before it opened at 10.30am on Monday morning.

As well as strict hygiene measures, Kildare Village was operating a thermal scanning entry process and limiting the number of customers in the Village and boutiques at any one time.

Meanwhile County Kildare Chamber called for radical measures to boost town centres as it welcomed progress in the formation of a new Government and the publication of a Programme for Government.

Allan Shine, Chief Executive of the Chamber said: “The focus on town centres, balanced regional development and infrastructure, particularly public transport and housing, is welcome."

