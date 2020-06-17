'Pray for me' - Newbridge parish priest asks for support as he welcomes new date for ordination as Bishop of Achonry

Outgoing Newbridge Parish Priest Fr Paul Dempsey has been given a rescheduled date for his ordination as Bishop of Achonry in the west of Ireland.

Father Dermot Meehan, Diocesan Administrator of the Diocese of Achonry has announced that Father Dempsey will be ordained bishop in the Cathedral of the Annunciation and Saint Nathy, Ballaghaderreen, on Sunday 30 August at 3.00pm.

A statement from the Catholic Communications Church said: "Planning for the ordination will be in accordance with Government and NEPHET guidelines and as a result the number able to attend will be more limited than was originally planned for 19 April.

"The people, priests, deacons and religious of Achonry Diocese look forward to welcoming him as he begins his ministry in our midst."

Fr Dempsey said he was "grateful to the Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland, and to the priests, religious and faithful of the Diocese of Achonry for their patience and understanding as we have been dealing with the unprecedented consequences of Covid-19 in our country and in our world. I am especially grateful for the support of Father Dermot Meehan who has administered the diocese over these challenging weeks and months."

He added: "As I prepare to leave Kildare and Leighlin Diocese I offer my renewed thanks to Bishop Denis Nulty and to the people and priests of the diocese, especially the people of Newbridge Parish for their support at this time.

"I ask for your prayers as I prepare to take on the role of shepherd in the Diocese of Achonry."