Kildare County Council closes road for sewerage works

Road closures are taking place in Clane this week due to sewer replacement works.

Since last Monday, the following sections of road will be closed temporarily to vehicular traffic in Clane due to the ongoing sewer replacement works.

The works will take place on the Celbridge road in the vicinity of the Garda Station and Prosperous Road.



Traffic diversions are in place. Pedestrian access from all directions will not be affected.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.