Newbridge Inspector says social distancing nolonger being enforced by law

Social distancing is advisory says Inspector

A Newbridge Inspector says he is very impressed with the level of public compliance with social distancing.

He says that it is not legally enforceable, and a person can't be charged for not social distancing, it is being advised, under public health guidelines.

Inspector Jim Molloy of Newbridge Garda Station says generally people are very good with social distancing.