Co Kildare road closure for essential maintenance over next week
Emergency access and local access only
Over next week, Kildare County Council are closing a road, for essential road maintenance.
The section of road from Abbot’s Cross Rd, Plunketstown to Graney will be closed to traffic to allow for essential road maintenance.
From Monday June 22, to Friday, June 26, the road closure will take place.
Diversion routes will be clearly signposted. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.
