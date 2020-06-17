Plan to knock two farm sheds in Blessington town centre to build five houses

A planning application has been submitted to demolish derelict agricultural style buildings on the Main Street of Blessington.

Developers want to construct five two-storey houses on the 0.12 hectare site.

The estimated construction value of the planned project is close to €1m.

The proposed development will comprise of two blocks of three 3-bedroom houses in terrace format and two 2-bedroom semi-detached houses respectively.

The total floor area of the planned dwellings would be 478 square metres.

Also in the designs is landscaping, open space areas and car parking for ten vehicles.