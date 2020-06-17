Lockdown Bargain: Bungalow on massive 3 acre site could be yours for €95K

This detached three bedroom house on approximately 3 acres is going for auction with a guide price of €95,000.

'Whispering Winds' is located off the M9 in Coolkenno, Tullow, Co Carlow.

The home and site may suit cash buyers as other intending purchasers may have limited access to funds due to tighter lending restrictions by banks as a result of Covid-19.

The property, which was built in 1990, requires refurbishment throughout.

The dwelling extends to approximately 97 sq. m (1,044 sq. ft).

There are gardens to the front and rear on the substantial site.

Included are outbuildings to accommodate family pets like dogs or horses or as play dens for children.