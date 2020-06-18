Midlands Gardaí investigating deaths of young man and woman in car crash yesterday

Gardaí in Navan are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred yesterday afternoon at approximately 1.10pm at Dunmoe, Navan, Co. Meath.

The collision involved a car and a lorry. Gardaí, ambulance services and fire brigade attended the scene. The male driver (23 years) and female passenger (21 years) of the car, were both fatally injured. Both their bodies have been removed from the scene and taken to Our Lady's Hospital, Navan where a post-mortem will take place this mortem.

The male driver (31 years) of the lorry was uninjured and was arrested at the scene and taken to Navan Garda Station where he was later released. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Navan are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N51 between Navan and Slane from 12.30pm to 1.15pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.