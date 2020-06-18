Kildare Gardaí looking for Ford car linked to two robberies

Gardaí are seeking information on a vehicle which may be linked to burglaries of two filling stations.

The silver-coloured Ford Focus has a registration number of 06 D 51554.

The car and its occupants are being investigated in relation to robberies at Maxol filling stations in Sallins and Clane on Friday last, June 12.

In Sallins, CCTV showed one male gaining entry to the filling station and taking items from the store.

The same car was seen driving away from the scene.

The vehicle was also seen in the vicinity of the Maxol filling station, Dublin Road Clane where another burglary was carried out.