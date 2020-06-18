Weather Alert: Isolated downpours and thunderstorms for Kildare and Leinster

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow - Rainfall Warning for Kildare and the rest of Leinster for all day Thursday until 3am tomorrow [Friday] morning.

Forecasters said "heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur in places during this period".

Met Eireann added: "While some areas will miss the showers where they do occur there will be some torrential downpours, localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

"A more prolonged and widespread period of heavy rain will occur later on Thursday."

The Rainfall Warning also applies to Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford.