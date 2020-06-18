Kildare County Council refuses planning for 18 houses close to primary school
Pedestrian and cycle route on plan
Planning refused
Planning has been refused for 18 houses with a cycle and pedestrian way at Straffan.
The development generally to the rear and side of Glebe House,l close to Scoil Bhríde National School.
Also there was planning for a cycle route to Glebe House.
Here are details of the planning refused: construction of 18no. new two storey dwellings
(17no. generally to the rear and side of Glebe House and
1no. part barrell vaulted roof dwelling to the
side/north east of Glebe House on the site of the
existing barn being demolished adjacent to New
Road) together with the demolition of a modern
single storey extension to the side/south west of
Glebe House, the conversion & refurbishment of
Glebe House & associated extensions & outhouse
(currently a two storey over basement dwelling
divided into five. dwellings & associated
accommodation), to create 4no. two-bed apartments
with associated accommodation and outhouse for
bin/bicycle/general storage, the conversion &
refurbishment of the existing two storey detached
Coach House (currently divided into 3 no. dwellings)
adjacent to Glebe house (to include the demolition
of the modern single storey extension to the rear of
the Coach House), to create a one bed dwelling. The
vehicle entrance to the site will be through the
existing site entrance opposite Scoil Bhride National
School on New Road. The works will also include the
demolition of an existing one bed single storey
detached dwelling to the rear of Glebe House and
the demolition of an existing unauthorized single
storey Boilerhouse built adjacent to the north
western boundary of the site. The 18no. new
dwellings will consist of the following: 3no. Type A,
two storey detached, four bed dwellings; 1no. Type
B, two storey detached, four bed dwelling, with part
barrell vaulted roof, on the site of the existing
haybarn being demolished; 6no. Type C, two storey
and part single storey semi-detached, four bed
dwellings; 2no. Type D, two storey and part single
storey detached, four bed dwellings; 3no. Type E &
1no. Type E1, two storey and part single storey
semi-detached, three bed dwellings; 1no. Type F,
two storey and part single storey detached, five bed
dwelling; 1no. Type H, two storey and part single
storey detached, five bed dwelling; the provision of
solar photovoltaic panels (PV) on the roofs of the
new dwellings and the existing Coach House, the
provision of all associated & ancillary site works,
boundary treatments and landscaping works to
include the reinstatement of some historical
pathways to the front of Glebe House, the
conversion of the existing site entrance and driveway
(to the front of Glebe House & adjacent to The
Beeches housing development) into a
pedestrian/cycle route accessing Glebe House,
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on